The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ewan Mackinlay makes his VFL debut for Essendon against Sydney Swans

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook's Ewan Mackinlay has played his first VFL match for Essendon. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Ewan Mackinlay is eager for a taste of more VFL action after making his debut for Essendon on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.