Ewan Mackinlay is eager for a taste of more VFL action after making his debut for Essendon on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, from Holbrook, lined up against the Sydney Swans at Windy Hill after being invited to train with the Bombers last week.
Advertisement
It was a whirlwind few days for Mackinlay, who had been due to play for the Brookers against Osborne in the Hume league before getting the call to hit the highway to Melbourne.
He was named on a half-forward flank and quickly discovered what the higher level was all about as the Swans ran out winners by 14.14 (98) to 5.9 (39).
But Mackinlay received positive feedback from Brent Stanton and his coaching team after the game and is hopeful more opportunities will come his way.
"I was a bit nervous, as you would be," the Murray Bushranger said.
"It was a step up but it was a really good experience.
"It was definitely more physical than the NAB League, it was just so clean and the Sydney Swans were so classy.
"They were really good, the way they moved the ball and used it.
"If you weren't there, the ball was gone.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I struggled to get into the game a bit, the way the ball was coming in forward and the way Sydney were, but I thought I was pretty good when I had it.
"I would have liked a bit more of it, but oh well."
Mackinlay's form with the Bushies prompted Essendon's recruiters to make contact.
"I was really happy to get a crack at it," he said.
"It was pretty special to play VFL because it's that step below AFL, what you dream of, and just to play at a higher level, I loved it.
Advertisement
"It was bit weird to run out on Windy Hill.
"I'd heard about it before, when Essendon were a dominant VFL side, but I never thought I'd get to play there.
"I'd love to have another game at Essendon this year, but if I don't, hopefully I'll be there next year.
"I spoke to a few coaches and I think they'd like me to come down and have another game but it'll just depend on what they need."
The Bushies have thrown Mackinlay behind the ball in recent weeks.
"In terms of skill, I've gone to the back flank a bit so I'm learning to play that new position," he said.
Advertisement
"My overall game has come on in terms of cleanliness and kicking skills and my tackling's improved a fair bit this season too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.