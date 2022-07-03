Boomers and Myrtleford played out a six-goal thriller on Sunday but neither coach was happy at full-time.
Andrew Grove saw his Boomers side twice surrender the lead at Glen Park, while Savoy coach Rob Caponecchia couldn't believe his side only went away with a point after creating a plethora of chances.
Boomers led in the 89th minute but when Nick Brown dawdled on the ball, Connor Caponecchia picked his pocket and sent Lewis Holloway clear to equalise.
"It's definitely two points dropped," Grove said.
"To be up twice in a game, you should walk away with the points.
"We played well but our decision-making (was questionable) and some poor passes really put us under the pump down back.
"We made it harder for ourselves than we needed to. We could have controlled the game a bit more, we didn't need to take risks but we did and that's disappointing."
Fit-again Kye Halloway took just 14 minutes to hit the scoresheet, latching onto Josh Perry's booming diagonal pass and driving inside from the left flank to rifle the ball low into the net.
Noah Spiteri, usually an attacker but playing in goal for the first time in his career, pulled off a splendid save to keep out Connor Caponecchia's free-kick at the other end.
And the Boomers goal led a charmed life for a while, Nagus Henry hitting the crossbar and post with Spiteri knowing little about either although the stand-in No.1 did well to scoop out the rebound from Henry's second effort.
Jack Milford danced away from three and fired narrowly over, so it was no more than Myrtleford deserved when Vinnie Paglia followed in to make it 1-1 on the hour after Spiteri had done well to keep out Henry's header.
With Caponecchia running the show in midfield, Henry had another header cleared off the line by Grove before running onto Milford's fine through-ball and finishing low to Spiteri's left.
Halloway's inspired back-heel freed Grove to make it 2-2 and Dan Dixon squared for Jason Colombera to restore Boomers' lead with 10 minutes remaining.
But in truth, neither side deserved to lose such an entertaining game and Caponecchia's persistence at the death paid off.
"We conceded soft goals but to get that point at the end was credit to the boys," Rob Caponecchia said.
"That point could define the season because we don't know what will happen in the next couple of weeks.
"Creating that many chances is pleasing but I just don't know how we've come away from here with (only) a point. We'll take it though."
The top three remain unchanged with leaders Cobram, second-placed Albury United and Wangaratta all scoring six goals on their way to victory.
Marius Williams and Spiros Vourgaslis both scored twice in Cobram's 6-0 thrashing of Albury Hotspurs while United ran out 6-1 winners away to Wodonga Diamonds.
Two goals each for Adam Burchell and Kai Lyster helped Wangaratta to a 6-1 win at St Pats and Tom Morrison netted a double for Twin City as they thumped Melrose 4-0 at Kelly Park.
