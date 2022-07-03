The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeat Mitta United in top of the table clash

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
Updated July 3 2022 - 5:42am, first published 4:27am
Caitlin Davis (second from left) celebrated her 100th game for the Hawks against Mitta on Saturday.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Kath Evans admitted the top of table clash against Mitta United had the feeling of finals, with the Hawks securing a 12 point victory to maintain its undefeated record.

