Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Kath Evans admitted the top of table clash against Mitta United had the feeling of finals, with the Hawks securing a 12 point victory to maintain its undefeated record.
"It probably felt a bit like finals pressure, which was a good opportunity to have that," Evans said.
Advertisement
"That at times lead to mistakes, but that's how you learn.
"It was really strong solid netball from both teams."
Georgie Attree and Jess Barton were strong at either end of the court, while Caitlin Davis celebrated her 100th game for the Hawks in style.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Hawks took an early lead and capitalised on it for the remainder of the game.
Evans praised the efforts of her whole side.
"We knew they had improved since we played them first up and we knew it would be a massive challenge, and it was," she said.
Other round 12 winners were Chiltern, Yackandandah, Beechworth, Tallangatta and Wodonga Saints.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.