The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Myrtleford defeat North Albury by one goal in Ovens and Murray netball

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 3 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCENTRATION IS KEY: Myrtleford's Rebecca Piazza lines up her shot against North Albury on the weekend, with the goal shooter helping the Saints to a narrow one goal victory at Bunton Park. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Myrtleford was able to turn the tables on North Albury in a thrilling one goal win at Bunton Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.