Myrtleford was able to turn the tables on North Albury in a thrilling one goal win at Bunton Park on Saturday.
The last time the sides met back in round two the Hoppers had the edge, however the return of Saige Broz and Rebecca Piazza helped the Saints level the score.
Broz starred for the visitors in the victory, while Piazza scored 32 of the Saints' 49 goals.
"We had a very different line-up compared to the first time we met them with Saige coming back in, and last time Rebecca was injured for that game," Myrtleford playing coach Tina Way said.
"That just changed our attack line compared to last time we played them.
"They had to work hard to stop Saige, she just kept doing her thing and hitting the circle edge and feeding well to Rebecca and Sally (Botter)."
Way and midcourter Ellie Cooper were also dominant, while Botter landed 17 goals.
A 33 goal performance by shooter Nat Heagney saw her as the standout for the Hoppers, with fellow goaler Sophia Kohlhagen contributing 15 goals to North Albury's total.
Niamh Boyer worked tirelessly on the wing.
After a slow start to the season, the Saints have now won four of the first 11 games.
Way admitted having more continuity in the side has helped turn their run around.
"That combined with hard work and dedication from the players," she said.
"It is coming together, but we're still building on our consistency."
Myrtleford sits in eighth spot, locked on points with seventh placed Wodonga Raiders.
But after upsetting the fifth placed Hoppers, Way agreed the second half of the season will be a race for teams.
"I think fifth through to eighth is quite tight in regards to fighting for those last two spots for finals," she said.
In the other Ovens and Murray A-grade netball clash on the weekend, Corowa-Rutherglen maintained its undefeated stance in the competition by downing Albury 51-35.
Zali Spencer put forward a best of court performance in her return appearance for the Roos, while Chloe Senior and Sophie Hanrahan were also strong.
Chloe converted 11 shots for the victors, while sister Grace finished the game with 40 goals.
Alison Meani lead the way for the Tigers with 22 goals, with strong displays also by Kristen Andrews and Emily Rodd.
Lavington, Wangaratta and Wodonga Raiders were also winners during the first week of the split round.
The Roos, Panthers, Pigeons, Magpies and Hoppers make up the top five.
