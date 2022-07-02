It's now three defeats in a row for the Albury-Wodonga Steamers.
They travelled to Wagga on Saturday to face a Waratahs side who had beaten them by two points at Murrayfield back in April.
But the Tahs completed the home-and-away double, winning 31-20 to leave the Steamers with just two wins from eight outings in the Southern Inland Rugby Union.
Milo Tuilaepa, Ryan O'Sullivan and Sailasa Vakarau ran in tries for the Border side, with Tully MacPherson-Peacock adding a conversion and a penalty.
But the home side proved too strong on the day, with two tries for Emilio De Fanti and one each to Sibby Galamo Gee, Apimeleki Kalouduna, Joshua Gemmell.
Lachie Day converted three of the five Tahs tries.
Third-placed Griffith won 20-12 away to second-bottom Tumut in the day's other game.
It was also a tough day on the road for the Steamers women, who were handed a 46-0 defeat by their Waratahs counterparts.
Crystal Atkinson and Tarnayar Hinch both touched down twice for the Wagga side and there were also tries for Amy Fowler, Jackleene Macarthur, Sophia Kirkby and Emma Hickey.
The Steamers have lost seven out of eight games and sit just four points above basement side Leeton, who they beat in round seven.
Next up for the Steamers is a trip to Tumut on Saturday, with the first-grade match kicking off at 3.15pm.
