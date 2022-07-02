RAGING flag favourite Osborne was forced to dig deep to overcome a spirited Holbrook in their top-of-the-table clash at Holbrook on Saturday.
The Tigers led by one point at the main break but booted six goals to three in the second half, snatching a 12.10 (82) to 9.7 (61) win and their 28th consecutive victory under coach Joel Mackie.
For the first time since their 2019 flag triumph the Tigers were seriously challenged with the 21-point winning margin the smallest under Mackie.
The visitors were dealt an early blow after Mackie hobbled off with a hamstring injury.
In contrast, the Brookers were buoyed by the inclusion of Michael Rampal after returning from a broken hand suffered in round three.
Despite not playing for several months, Rampal racked up plenty of touches in the midfield to be among the Brookers' best.
Hamish Mackinlay, Cooper Walsh and Lachie Trethowan were also influential for the home side, especially in the first half.
Mackie conceded the Brookers had improved after the Tigers had previously dished out 66 and 49 point canings in their two most recent clashes.
"Holbrook has certainly narrowed the gap and we knew that coming into the clash," Mackie said.
"They are a good side and full-credit to them - that was a good contest today.
"I thought we started well and had the better of the stoppages but probably just didn't capitalise when we had the momentum.
"It was a contested sort of game and it didn't open up for either side.
"After we started well, they fought their way back into the contest and proved they are going to be a hard side to beat in September."
The Tigers were best served by Duncan McMaster who produced a lion-hearted performance in the ruck opposed to Logan Hamilton and Trethowan.
He provided an edge at the stoppages for Tiger midfielders Connor Galvin, Izaac McDonnell and Will Ryan.
Galvin in particular was damaging with three goals including two in the first quarter.
"I thought our midfield stood tall when we needed them to in the second-half," Mackie said.
"Especially big Duncan, I thought he dominated the ruck contest.
"Our midfielders were able to give our forwards a chance and Ryan Collins kicked five including two in the last quarter to help keep the opposition at arms-length.
"The win was a lot more gritty than pretty and we were up for the fight when they had momentum at different stages.
"I went down in the first quarter, Ryan was on the bench in the third quarter with a quad complaint and Bailey McAlister sat out the last quarter.
"So despite lacking a few rotations, we were still able to get the job done."
Unheralded defender Kyle Schmetzer had the better of Brooker spearhead Luke Gestier who failed to kick a goal.
Gestier was switched into defence in the final term as the Brookers tried to find another avenue to goal.
Joe Clancy also has an enthralling battle with Brooker centre half-forward Kolby Hennessy with the honours evenly split.
Clancy was only playing his third senior match with Mackie not afraid to challenge the teenager with the match-up on Hennessy.
There is a general bye this weekend.
