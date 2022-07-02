The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

All Saturday's Ovens and Murray and district league scores

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STACKS ON: There were several spotfires between Holbrook and Osborne at Holbrook on Saturday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

OVENS AND MURRAY

ROUND 11

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.