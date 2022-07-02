All Saturday's Ovens and Murray and district league scores

ROUND 11
FOOTBALL
Albury 16.12 (108) def Corowa-Ruth 8.7 (55)
Nth Albury 7.13 (55) lost to Myrtleford 17.11 (113)
NETBALL
Lavington 50 def Yarrawonga 48
Wod. Raiders 52 def Wang. Rovers 37
ROUND 12
Holbrook 9.7 (61) lost to Osborne 12.10 (82)
Henty 9.7 (61) def CDHBU 8.12 (60)
RWW Giants 15.7 (97) def Jindera 11.11 (77)
Magpies 10.7 (67) def Culcairn 8.9 (57)
Lockhart 4.6 (30) lost to Howlong 17.19 (121)
Bill. Crows 18.11 (119) def Brock-Burrum 12.10 (82)
ROUND 12
Chiltern 10.13 (73) def Barnawartha 5.5 (35)
Dederang-MB 12.2 (74) def Yackandandah 8.15 (63)
Kiewa-SC 14.22 (106) def Mitta Utd 4.4 (28)
Rutherglen 4.5 (29) lost to Beechworth 18.8 (116)
Thurgoona 16.9 (105) def Tallangatta 11.12 (78)
Wod. Saints 28.19 (187) def Wahgunyah 2.2 (14)
ROUND 14
Whorouly 5.4 (34) lost to Ben. All Blacks 24.14 (158)
Milawa 11.5 (71) drew with Tarrawingee 10.11 (71)
Bonnie Doon 12.9 (81) def Nth. Wangaratta 6.10 (46)
Greta 8.9 (57) def Bright 6.11 (47)
King Valley 14.6 (90) lost to Goorambat 15.10 (100)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 12
Mooroopna 15.8 (98) def Rochester 5.12 (42)
Benalla 9.7 (61) lost to Seymour 15.10 (100)
Mansfield 17.18 (120) def Shepp. Utd 4.13 (37)
Kyabram 21.19 (145) def Tatura 3.6 (24)
Shepp. Swans 7.12 (54) lost to Echuca 16.19 (115)
Shepparton 7.7 (49) lost to Euroa 11.12 (78)
