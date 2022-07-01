The Border Mail
Matt Chahda to make Supercars Championship debut in Bathurst 1000

By Steve Tervet
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:00am
Albury's Matt Chahda will make his Supercars Championship debut at the Bathurst 1000 in October.

