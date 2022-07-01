Albury's Matt Chahda will make his Supercars Championship debut at the Bathurst 1000 in October.
The 28-year-old has been granted a wildcard to race in the main event at Mount Panorama having started 45 races across six seasons in the Super2 Series.
Chahda's ride at Bathurst will be a ZB Commodore, supplied by Walkinshaw Andretti United, while experienced Supercars engineer Wally Storey has come on board as team manager.
"We are delighted that Supercars has granted us a wildcard for Bathurst," Matt Chahda Motorsport team principal Amin Chahda said.
"Our family has shared Matt's dream of driving in main game and after six seasons in Super2, we will do everything in our power to make his debut a success.
"We would like to thank Bruce Stewart and the team at WAU for their support in providing one of their chassis and engines to support his entry."
MCM are now in talks with potential co-drivers for the race.
