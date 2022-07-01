Myrtleford's Matt Dussin has revealed he's planning to play the rest of the Ovens and Murray Football League season uninterrupted.
Advertisement
Dussin has missed four of the Saints' 10 games, largely through his work commitments with Fire Rescue Victoria, while he also played a representative match with the Australian Combined Emergency Services (ACES) against the Australian Defence Force in an AFL curtain-raiser on Adelaide Oval.
"My body was actually a little bit angry with me after last season," he explained.
Dussin has been travelling home for football from Melbourne for around a decade.
"I spoke to the boys before the season and they said, 'look, let's not put a number on how many games we want you to play, see how your body is feeling', so instead of working around footy, I'll work around work, but I intend to play every game from here."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Myrtleford is away to North Albury on Saturday, with Brisbane Lions' Academy and Queensland under 17s product Izak Gejas to play his second game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.