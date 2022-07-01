Karlee Nolan is the first to admit her competitive spirit comes into play when she steps on the netball court.
Her desire to succeed and her loyalty to her beloved club has seen her in Tigers' colours for the last 21 years, with 299 games to her name.
Advertisement
This weekend the 37-year-old will become a 300 game player for Albury.
"I'm super competitive, which is probably a bit of a downfall of mine," Nolan laughed.
"It's a fantastic club and it has such a rich history. It's generational and that just makes it so special.
"I'm now playing with the daughters of footballers who were playing senior football when I first started playing as a teenager. Even people that are no longer playing football and netball are still there.
"I grew up around those people and now my kids are growing up with those people as well."
Nolan, nee Payne, arrived at Albury's trials in 2001 as a 16-year-old.
She's remained at the club ever since, only taking a step back to have her three kids Pippa, 7, Harry, 4 and Annie, 2.
"I can probably count on my hand the amount of games I've missed through injuries," she said.
"I played netball socially and was more of a basketballer growing up, but I played a year of rep netball as a 15-year-old and really enjoyed it so I thought I'd like to pursue netball a bit more.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I went to Albury Tigers because it was the closest ground to where I lived and I had a few friends from high school who played football in the thirds. 21 years later I'm still here."
Nolan began her career in C-grade, progressing to B then A, where she stayed until rejoining B-grade for the last two years.
Originally a goal attack, she's now making her mark in wing-attack.
"I think it took the pressure off me in having to score goals for the team, but I can still contribute to that," she said.
Nolan admitted she's had the opportunity to line-up with some star Tigers over the years.
Advertisement
"More recently some of the phenomenal players that I've played with would be Justine Willis. Her ability to read the play and bring in intercepts was just second to none," she said.
"Olivia Aughton, our former coach, her netball passion, court presence and what she brought as a coach and player to the club was phenomenal."
Nolan hopes to soon see the Tigers break their A-grade premiership drought.
"For A-grade, a premiership is something we'd love to be able to achieve and hopefully it's not in the too near distant future," she said.
While she's enjoying playing this season, she admitted she's not thinking too far ahead.
Advertisement
"Past this year I think I'll just wait and see how things play out," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.