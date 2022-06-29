Albury trainer Martin Stein has been deeply saddened by the passing of leviathan owner and businessman Nick Moraitas.
Moraitas was the popular owner of champion galloper Might and Power who reached dizzy heights, especially through the spring of 1997.
He was 87.
Stein had a close association with both Moraitas and Might and Power with the Albury horseman the strapper for trainer Jack Denham.
Might and Power was regarded as a champion galloper of his era after claiming 11 Group races including seven at Group 1 level.
Nick ran a rugby league tipping competition and it was big bucks to get involved... I actually ran second one year and collected $16,000.- Albury trainer Martin Stein
The Denham trained galloper equalled history after he won the 1997 Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double alongside the Cox Plate the following year.
Rising Fast in 1954 is the only other horse to achieve the rare feat.
Stein has fond memories of Might and Power who he described as a once in a lifetime horse.
"I was fortunate enough to be Might and Power's strapper when he won the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups," Stein said.
"I'm good mates with Nick's two sons, Paul and Steve.
"When I left the Denham stable, I worked for Nick at the Sydney fruit and vegetable markets for about two years.
"So I've had a lot to do with Nick who was a fruit and veg pioneer in Sydney.
"He was a good man and I'm not saying that I was close mates with him or anything like that.
"But I worked alongside him for two years and he would be at the markets every day and had a hands-on approach to his business.
"He was a businessman but he was fair.
"Jimmy Cassidy would come into the markets each week and load up the boot full of fruit and vegetables.
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime to win the Melbourne Cup and he took us all for dinner that night and we ended up at the Crown Casino.
"I was a bit shocked to hear that he had passed away."
Stein revealed that Moraitas was generous with his money and would always sling the stable after a big win.
"Nick was a big player in the 1990s and had a stack of nice horses including Exceed And Excel," he said.
"Exceed And Excel won almost $2-million in prizemoney but that was dwarfed by the $22-million paid by Darley for the stallion as a sire.
"Nick did sling but we shared it equally around the stable so everybody got a piece of the pie."
Moraitis, who made his fortune selling fruit and vegetables, played rugby league and was later a referee at the top level in his youth.
But racing was his sporting passion.
Stein said Moraitis ran a huge rugby league tipping competition each year.
"Nick ran a rugby league tipping competition and it was big bucks to get involved," he said.
"It was $2000 to go in it and there were more than 50 blokes in it most of the time back then.
"So there was more than $100,000 in the pool and that was in the 90s.
"I actually ran second one year and collected $16,000."
Moraitis' horses raced in his colours of white, grey sash and cap and were still very familiar with Sydney racegoers before his passing.
Stein said he had several pieces of cherished memorabilia from Might And Power's narrow Melbourne Cup win over Doriemus by a nose.
"I've got a replica of the Melbourne Cup which is given to the strapper," he said.
"I've also got the vest I wore in the mounting yard signed by Jim Cassidy and Jack Denham.
"It was one of the closest finishes in cup history when Might and Power won that day.
"We all thought Doriemus won after Greg Hall went the early crow after crossing the finishing line."
