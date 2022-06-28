Dom Bedendo will make his AFL debut for Western Bulldogs on Thursday night.
The former Myrtleford junior was told the good news at training on Tuesday that he will be playing against Brisbane at the Gabba.
Bedendo has been in dazzling recent form for Footscray in the VFL playing on a wing and in attack.
The 19-year-old played in Myrtleford's thirds flag in 2019 as well as spending time with the Murray Bushrangers.
He was selected with pick 55 in the 2020 National Draft.
Tristan Purss coached Myrtleford thirds to the flag in 2019 and was thrilled to learn Bedendo would be making his AFL debut.
"It's so exciting and I got goosebumps watching the video of Dom on social media getting told the news at training," Purss said.
"I heard early on Tuesday morning that it was a chance to happen.
"It's just a shame that the match is in Brisbane and I can't get up there in time to watch him.
"So I've already sent Dom a message and told him to hold his spot in the team so we can watch him play in Melbourne next weekend.
"I'm planning to get a few of the Myrtleford boys together on Thursday night at someone's house and watch the game over a few beers to celebrate the achievement."
Myrtleford incredibly won the thirds flag in 2019 after not having a side the previous year due to a lack of numbers.
Purss recalled Bedendo dragged down several spectacular marks during the finals series.
"Dom had a fair bit of an X-factor about him and certainly had a few attributes that were elite," he said.
"He is just so athletic, has a huge leap and is exceptionally quick for his size.
"Dom had a memorable preliminary final against Wodonga where he took four magnificent hangers and made it look effortless.
"He also kicked the match-winning goal in the grand final.
"You could see the writing was on the wall that if he persisted with what he was doing and put in the hard work he could play at the elite level.
"There were a few AFL clubs showing interest in him at the time and we all had our fingers crossed that it would work out for him."
Purss revealed he formed a close bond with Bedendo during his time at McNamara Reserve.
"I'm extremely proud of what Dom has been able to achieve," Purss said.
"He is a very resilient, dedicated and a polite young man.
"His achievement is thoroughly deserved and I couldn't be more pumped for the kid.
"Dom was always one of the most jovial kids around training and on the track.
"I became very close to him being his coach and in one sense I feel like a proud father.
"Dom himself has made this happen, he has always been highly driven and keen to listen and learn."
Bedendo joins Paddy Parnell (Adelaide) and Dan Turner (Melbourne) as former Murray Bushrangers to make their AFL debut this season.
He also joins a growing list of Myrtleford juniors to recently play at the elite level including Guy Rigoni, Steve McKee, Jack Crisp and Matthew Tabener.
Both McKee and Rigoni played in losing grand final sides.
"It quite a remarkable output from our club to have so many players go onto the elite level," Purse said.
"It's certainly something the club is proud of."
