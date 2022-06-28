The Border Mail
Dom Bedendo set to make his AFL debut for Western Bulldogs

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
Dom Bedendo

Dom Bedendo will make his AFL debut for Western Bulldogs on Thursday night.

