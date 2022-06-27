Jackson Trengove is increasingly unlikely to play in the Ovens and Murray this season.
Trengove has been on the recruiting radar of dozens of clubs since his shock departure from Barooga as coach earlier this month.
Advertisement
Corowa-Rutherglen held initial discussions with Trengove last week.
The Border Mail believes Wodonga Raiders have also made contact with the former Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs player who played 186 matches at the elite level.
The Raiders were the frontrunners to sign Trengove last year before he joined Barooga.
The 31-year-old has played the past two weekends for Southern Mallee Giants in the Wimmera Football-Netball league.
ALSO IN SPORT
The Giants have emerged as the favourites to secure the services of Trengove for the remainder of the season.
Trengove is a seven pointer for the Giants.
The clearance deadline closes on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.