The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Southern Mallee Giants emerge as the favourite to land prized signature of Jackson Trengove

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 27 2022 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Trengove is unlikely to play in the O&M this season.

Jackson Trengove is increasingly unlikely to play in the Ovens and Murray this season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.