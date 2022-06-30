Barnawartha coach Kade Butters faces a selection dilemma ahead of the Tigers' heavyweight away clash against Chiltern on Saturday.
The third-placed Tigers and second-placed Swans are locked in a fierce battle for a spot inside the top-three and the coveted double chance in finals.
The Tigers have been missing ruckman Adam Elias alongside Mitch Exton and Josh Star for the past few weeks due to injury.
All three are close to returning with Butters having to weigh up whether to risk the trio this week or take a cautious approach and rest them again with a general bye the following week.
"To have any hope of beating Chiltern we need to be as close to full-strength as possible," Butters said.
"But I'm also mindful that we have a tough month ahead of us with matches against Thurgoona, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Dederang-Mt Beauty.
"With our poor percentage our top-three hopes could hinge on winning this week.
"It's always a juggling act on how to manage sore bodies.
"So it's going to be a tough at selection on Thursday night in regards to which way we go."
Barnawartha has proven to be a bogey side for Luke Brookes with the Swans coach yet to notch a victory against the neighbouring rival since being at the helm from 2018.
The pair produced an epic qualifying final in 2019 where the Tigers prevailed by a point before going on to lose the grand final against a rampaging Thurgoona.
Butters was not reading too much into the recent history between the two sides.
"I think we have been lucky enough to win a few close encounters with Chiltern and little separates the two sides," he said.
"Round one this season could have gone either way and the emotion associated with the Laracy Shield on that day was a big tick for both clubs.
"It's round 12 now and it's going to be a different story this time around.
"A lot could hinge on injuries and which side is closest to full-strength.
"Chiltern is a genuine flag contender and has proven that by sitting on top of the ladder for most of the season."
The Swans were buoyed last weekend by the inclusion of prized recruit Tom Bracher.
Butters said Bracher should prove a class above in the TDFL after having played one match for Richmond in the VFL this season.
"I've seen Tom play a few matches for Wodonga Raiders and no doubt he is a talented kid," Butters said.
"He's too good for our league but full credit to Chiltern for snaring him and it's a huge bonus - no doubt."
