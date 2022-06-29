Flag contender Holbrook is set to be buoyed by the huge inclusion of prized recruit Michael Rampal for its top-of-the-table home clash against Osborne on Saturday.
Rampal has been cooling his heels on the sidelines after breaking his wrist on debut for the Brookers in round 3 against Howlong.
In a further bonus, Ewan Mackinlay is also set to play with the talented teenager available with the Murray Bushrangers having a bye.
Coach Matt Sharp revealed Rampal had raised plenty of eyebrows amongst his new teammates with how fastidious he had been in regards to his recovery.
"I expect Michael to play against Osborne," Sharp said.
"I don't think anybody has seen a country footballer do a rehab as intense as 'Ramma'.
"The guy is just the ultimate professional and is honestly next level.
"He literally hasn't missed training since the injury happened.
"If he is not out on the oval, he is in the gym."
Sharp said Rampal was a unique character in his approach to football.
"I think it took the playing group a while to understand who 'Ramma' is because he is such an intense sort of character," he said.
"But we know 'Ramma' now and know the care he has for our group.
"He pushes us all to get out of our comfort zone.
"It has been a real eye-opener in how much work he puts in.
"Not only his own preparation but the work he puts into the junior system and spending time with the kids.
"Ramma had a few years off during his football career to pursue other interests but he is certainly making up for lost time.
"He is team-mate first and so club orientated.
"I'm just hoping he can have an injury free run for the rest of the season and show the rest of the competition what he is all about."
Sharp has ruled himself out playing against the Tigers with the league set to enjoy a general bye next weekend.
"I tried to return from injury against Culcairn in round 9 and with hindsight, I should have waited another week."
Sharp said defender Stephen Leitch and versatile tall Hayden Smith were also a chance to return from injury.
Mackinlay could be the trump card for the Brookers if given the green light to play for his home club from Murray Bushrangers' coaching staff.
"Fingers crossed Mackinlay can play," Sharp said.
"Ewan has been playing a different role for the Bushrangers and they have thrown him on a back-flank instead of in attack.
"I've spoken to him a few times and he is really relishing the challenge of a new role.
"He is a goalsneak but can play a number of roles."
