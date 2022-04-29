sport, australian-rules-football,

Myrtleford will welcome back gun utility Matt Dussin from national representative commitments at home against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. Dussin works for Fire Rescue Victoria, based in Melbourne, and instead of playing in front of around 1000 at Yarrawonga's JC Lowe Oval last week, he debuted on Adelaide Oval, where around 28,500 watched the Port Adelaide-West Coast clash. "I played for the Australian Combined Emergency Services (ACES) against the Australian Defence Force in a curtain raiser, it was a really good week and we won by just under 10 goals," he offered. The ACES is made up of the best players from the three emergency services in Fire Rescue, police and ambulance. Dussin has been a lucky charm for the Saints, playing in the two wins, while he also missed the Lavington loss with Covid. IN OTHER NEWS: Rainfall up to 50mms was predicted, but the BOM now says 6-10mms with the chance of a thunderstorm.

