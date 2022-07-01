The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

Osborne's Jamie Parr requires a second knee reconstruction

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 1 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER: Jamie Parr had a memorable 2017 season after winning a flag, Azzi medal and the Des Kennedy medal.

Osborne star Jamie Parr's football career is at the crossroads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.