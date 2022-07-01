Osborne star Jamie Parr's football career is at the crossroads.
Parr requires a second knee reconstruction after tearing his ACL on the eve of the season while playing with his son.
The 2017 Azzi medallist originally hoped that he may have escaped with a torn meniscus.
But scans confirmed the worse case scenario.
"My season's done," Parr said.
"I'm not sure if it will signal the end of my career, I'm still weighing all that stuff up.
"But I'm in no rush and I haven't even booked a date for the reconstruction yet.
"We have got a talented crop of kids coming through the club, so I'm not in any hurry to get back anytime soon with the cattle we have got."
The Tigers big man stocks took a battering over the off-season with the departure of Michael Driscoll, Hayden Armstrong and Kodie O'Malley.
Parr said the game plan remained the same.
"Our game plan is the same whether we have got talls or smalls," he said.
"We are just looking for a one-on-one contest and we will back each other in to win the ball.
"We have got some promising talls in Ryan Collins and Riley Watson who are around 190cm.
"So they are a good size and we will put the time into developing them."
Parr said the Tigers' cubs were thriving under coach Joel Mackie.
"Joel is obviously one of the most respected players in the district with all that he has achieved in football," Parr said.
"But as a coach I think he is a bit under-rated but he certainly isn't internally at the club.
"What he has brought to our club has been a bit of an eye-opener.
"Joel is big on structure, especially without the footy and to have the utmost confidence in your team-mates ability.
"It's backing your team-mate in to beat his direct opponent.
"Credit to Matt Rava who laid the foundations during his four years at the helm and Joel has just added a bit more polish with his experience at the higher level."
