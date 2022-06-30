It would have been easy for Jarman Teesdale to find another club.
With the Murray Magpies struggling for success since joining the Hume league, he could have taken the easy option and left Urana Road in the search of greener pastures.
But Teesdale's passion and loyalty has never wavered since arriving at the club at the end of 2012.
Fast forward a decade and he will be rewarded when he plays his 150th match against Culcairn on Saturday.
The 30-year-old joins the likes of Jamie Beattie, Scott Zurek, Matt Drab, Cory Bahr, Troy Bowcher and most recently Shane Butler who have played 150 or more games in the black and white.
"I'm pretty proud of the achievement and the club means a helluva lot to me," Teesdale said.
"Especially to have my name on the honour board alongside blokes like Jamie Beattie and Scott Zurek who have got a lot of respect both internally and outside of the club.
"I guess the only negative thing about milestones is it means you are getting older and I'm on the wrong side of 30 now.
"It will be a special moment for me and milestones are a lot less common now with lots of players choosing to switch clubs quite often for whatever reason.
"It's a fairly exclusive club at the Magpies and I think alongside Shane Butler, we would be the only two left still playing from a decade ago."
Teesdale was recruited to the Magpies after playing in a losing grand final for Lavington in the reserves.
He has played under numerous coaches including Ken Mansell, Corey Lambert, Josh Maher, co-coaches Phil Packer and Brad Thompson and presently Brett Argus.
Teesdale pinpointed Lambert as having the biggest influence on his career.
Lambert guided the Magpies to their only final series in the Hume league in 2016 after joining the competition in 2007.
He rated star siblings Daniel and Josh Maher as his most talented team-mates at Urana Road.
The Magpies are a real family affair for the Teesdale's with Jarman's father, Glenn, also heavily involved with the club.
Similar to Jarman, Glenn was a speedy wingman who played for Burrumbuttock during the mid 80's and early 90's who team-mates say was not renowned for his hard ball gets.
Glenn is a club umpire, vocal supporter and designated chef at Urana Road on Thursday nights with his chicken schnitzels a favourite amongst the players.
"It's probably fair to say the old man should be seen and not heard and cops a bit of flak from the opposition," Jarman said.
"Put it this way, his schnitzels are a lot more popular than some of the decisions he makes as an umpire and a supporter."
