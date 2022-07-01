The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

Kiewa-Sandy Creek set to celebrate its 1972 flag this weekend

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARTY TIME: Bob Whitehead with the cup with premiership team-mates Ray Rolfe, David Sutherland, Paul Lonergan, Vin ONeill, Terry Barber and Ken Coulston. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

It's been 50-years in the making.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.