The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Dederang-Mt Beauty beat Yackandandah to move level on points with the Roos

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Harrington was among Dederang-Mt Beauty's best players. Picture: MARK JESSER

The race for finals has been blown wide open after Dederang-Mt Beauty toppled Yackandandah in a thriller.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.