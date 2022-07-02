Tallangatta lost ruckman Scott Spencer to an ankle injury in their 27-point loss away to Thurgoona on Saturday.
Spencer went down early in the first quarter and although he was able to rejoin play moments later, the next time Spencer pulled up it was game over for the Barton Medal contender.
"He's struggling to put pressure on his ankle," coach Tim Kennedy said.
"We're not too sure, it might be syndesmosis (a high ankle sprain) or it could be worse.
"He's going away tomorrow, he's got an overseas trip so we'll just play it be ear.
"Scott's massive for us.
"He dominates in the ruck and he dominates around the ground, uses the ball really well and moves so well for a ruckman so it's a massive loss.
"I hope it's not too serious so we can get him back before the season's out."
Thurgoona won by 16.9 (105) to 11.12 (78), producing their best performance of the season to move above the Hoppers.
Tom Rake kicked four goals for the home side, who trailed by a goal at half-time before kicking away in the third quarter, out-scoring Tallangatta 6.4 to 2.5.
More to follow.
