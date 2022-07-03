The Border Mail
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla take a giant stride to securing a finals berth after beating Jindera

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated July 3 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
Giants skipper Chris Duck produced a best-on-ground display.

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla breathed new life into its stuttering season after notching a surprise 21-point victory over top-six contender Jindera at Walbundrie on Saturday.

