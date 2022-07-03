Rand-Walbundrie-Walla breathed new life into its stuttering season after notching a surprise 21-point victory over top-six contender Jindera at Walbundrie on Saturday.
In a season defining stretch, the Giants have claimed the scalps of Brock-Burrum, Billabong Crows and now the Bulldogs over the past three rounds.
Advertisement
Despite only having one more scoring shot than the visitors, the Giants scored a comfortable 15.7 (97) to 11.10 (76) win in a major boost to their finals aspirations.
In a further bonus, Murray Magpies upset Culcairn who now trail the sixth-placed Giants by two wins and significant percentage with six rounds remaining.
Giants skipper Chris Duck led by example with a dominant display in the midfield and capped a polished performance with three goals.
Tom Plunkett, Charlie Williams and Hayden Wardius also thrived on the wide expanses of the Walbundrie Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.