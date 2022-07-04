Tim Kennedy will coach Tallangatta again next year.
Kennedy, midway through his first season as a senior coach, has put pen to paper with the Hoppers for 2023.
"I met with the club and I'm going around again," Kennedy confirmed.
"I'm excited about doing it all again next year.
'I'm really enjoying the challenge of this role.
"It's been a tough year at times, a bit of a rollercoaster for us with COVID and injuries but I know every club's dealing with that.
"I guess that part of it has been challenging but I really enjoy being around the boys, planning training and being here on game day and getting that competitive outlet.
"It's good. I miss playing but it's the next best thing."
Tallangatta, whose defeat to Thurgoona on Saturday left them eight points adrift of the top-five, have won five out of 12 games since Kennedy stepped up from his assistant coach role to replace Tyson Smith in the top job.
"We've been able to blood a lot of young fellas this year and give guys a go who have been predominantly twos players," Kennedy said.
"They've got a lot of game time this year and really improved their game so it's helped develop our depth.
"Getting consistent games into our 16, 17 and 18-year-old kids has been a real positive and they're getting better with each week.
"The game where we knocked off Beechworth, that was a real buzz.
"Once the ball is balled-up in the first quarter, you feel it's over to the players and it's out of your hands.
"You can have small influences on the game but that's when I get the butterflies."
