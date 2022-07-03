Molly Goldsworthy scored a hat-trick as Albury United moved a step closer to the league championship with an 8-1 win away to St Pats on Sunday.
Goldsworthy now has 21 league goals for the season, while Paula Mitchell's double at Alexandra Park moved her tally along to 38.
Zoie Dalitz, Allanah Seary and Lisa Cary were also on target in the win, which keeps United six points clear with six rounds remaining.
Third-placed Melrose did their bit by winning 10-1 away to Myrtleford, where there were two goals each for Emily Minall, Maya Davis, Eva Davis and Andrea Baldwin.
Inde-Ana Burgess and Abbie Findley completed the rout, with Tuhina Morton netting the Savoy goal.
Beth Cope's 11th-minute penalty settled the day's other game between Wodonga Diamonds and Wangaratta at La Trobe University.
The Devils captain earned her side a 1-0 victory, meaning they've now won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.
