Albury United remain in the box seat after 8-1 win over St Pats

By Steve Tervet
Updated July 3 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 8:45am
Molly Goldsworthy led the way for Albury United in their 8-1 win over St Pats.

Molly Goldsworthy scored a hat-trick as Albury United moved a step closer to the league championship with an 8-1 win away to St Pats on Sunday.

