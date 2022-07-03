Murray United fought back from two goals down but still went away empty-handed from Sunday's under-16 clash with Werribee City.
Efrem Lemma was left unchallenged to bundle Werribee in front from a corner before Henri Monching rounded goalkeeper Ethan Haberfield to double their lead in the 22nd minute after a series of neat passes had completely opened up the Murray defence.
The home side grew into the game, though, Noah Spry hitting the post with a free-kick awarded inside the box when Werribee keeper Harrison McDonald held onto the ball for too long.
Kylan Piltz pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Sam Noble had been tripped, although Werribee were awarded a spot-kick of their own for a rash challenge just four minutes later.
But a poor penalty was well-saved by Haberfield and Ryan Kemp then fired Murray level with a brilliant left-footed free-kick on the stroke of half-time.
However, United faded in the second half and Werribee created the bulk of the chances with Souhaib Hammoud's 63rd-minute strike sealing a 3-2 win.
"It was great to see the players be courageous and fight for possession in the last 20 minutes of that first half," Murray coach Eddie Waslander said.
"If we can maintain that intensity for 80 minutes, we're going to start winning more games.
"Even our young players lifted and showed they can match it with these guys.
"Having 10 players that are only 15 this year, success for our team may not come in results.
"It might look more like development for the younger players and we might see the proof of the pudding next year when they come back and play their own age group.
"Individually, you look across the young players at the start and they were all like 'I don't know if we can handle playing against 16-year-olds this year' but they're in every game, we're not getting thrashed by any sides, we're competing and that's all you can ask.
"Sure, the kids want to win and we're not getting the results but at least we're in the games."
Murray's under-14s drew 0-0 with Caroline Springs George Cross and the under-18s suffered a 7-2 defeat to high-flying Hume City, with United captain Ruben Shuker netting his 15th goal of the season in that game.
