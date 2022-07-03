The Border Mail

Murray United 2 Werribee City 3: Brave fightback in vain at La Trobe University

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRIVING RUN: Ryan Kemp, who scored Murray United's second goal against Werribee, takes on his man at La Trobe University on Sunday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Murray United fought back from two goals down but still went away empty-handed from Sunday's under-16 clash with Werribee City.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.