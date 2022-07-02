The Border Mail
Scott Spencer injured in Tallangatta's defeat to Thurgoona

By Steve Tervet
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
YOU BEAUTY: Tom Rake likes what he sees as his kick sails through for another Thurgoona goal in the win over Tallangatta. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Thurgoona is plotting an upset or two in the season finale after seeing off the challenge of Tallangatta.

