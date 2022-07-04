The Border Mail
Jerim Hayes and Alex Popko to coach Albury again, Ross Dixon continues as captain

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
THREE WISE MEN: Jerim Hayes and Alex Popko will coach Albury again in 2022/23, while Ross Dixon is continuing as captain. Albury reached their first grand final last season, losing to North Albury by 12 runs. Picture: MARK JESSER

The chance to make history together was the driving force behind Jerim Hayes and Alex Popko committing to coach Albury Cricket Club again next season.

Local News

