The support of two strong mentors is helping to bring out the best in Toby Murray.
Murray, 18, hailed the influence of Murray Bushrangers coach Mark Brown in not only developing his skill set but allowing him to play with more confidence in the NAB League.
Daryn Cresswell, meanwhile, is also having a big impact on Murray's development at Wangaratta Rovers.
"I've found my feet a bit and got a bit more confidence in the way I'm playing," Murray said.
"Browny tells all the boys to back yourself in and use your weapons.
"It takes you to another level when you have that confidence and someone backing you.
"At first, I was very nervous and I was afraid of making mistakes but now I just embrace them.
"Browny encourages us to embrace our mistakes and learn from them.
"Most people will tell you the Bushies feels just like your local club.
"Everyone gets around each other, it's a really supportive group and we all try to push each other to our limits."
Murray has been named in the forward line for the NAB League clash away to Dandenong Stingrays on Saturday.
Now a full-time farm worker, he trains four nights a week and spends plenty of time on the road, with home club Henty allowing ex-junior Murray to join them when he's not driving to Albury or Wangaratta.
"Crezza's real good," the 200cm teenager said.
"He helps me a lot and tells me what to do.
"He puts that confidence in you that he knows you're good enough and he just wants to bring that out of you.
"Crezza's such a big name in football so you try to impress him all the time."
Having seen brothers Nick and Sam reach the AFL, Murray's going to give himself every chance to follow in their footsteps.
"It's always been a part of our lives, playing backyard footy and going every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, we've pretty much based our lives around it," Murray said.
"Mum and Dad have always encouraged us 'if you're not enjoying it, there's no point continuing' but I love every bit of it.
"I'll play the best footy I can and see where it takes me.
"The ultimate goal is to end up on a list but if not, I'll just keep enjoying my footy and try to play the highest level I can."
