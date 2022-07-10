The Border Mail
Albury Council set to have sensory sessions at key sites to aid families with autism needs

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
July 10 2022 - 3:47am
Special session: A child ponders a board that forms part of the weekly sensory session held at Deer Park library for youngsters with particular needs. Picture: BRIMBANK COUNCIL

SPECIAL sensory sessions at Albury's libraries, museum and Retro Youth Cafe are to be trialled to cater to those with autism.

