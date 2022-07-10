SPECIAL sensory sessions at Albury's libraries, museum and Retro Youth Cafe are to be trialled to cater to those with autism.
Albury Council has endorsed the move as part of its disability inclusion action plan for the next four years.
The city's team leader communities Rebecca Bates said it was hoped the pilot program would unfold in this financial year.
"An occupational therapist will be engaged to undertake a sensory audit of relevant facilities, that will assist in guiding our approach to implementing the pilot," Ms Bates said
"Sensory items that may be part of the pilot include dimmed lighting, lower volume of music, smart phones set to vibrate and/or ringtones turned down, and a reduction in maintenance work and foot traffic."
Albury Council will be following other councils, who have introduced sensory sessions.
They include Brimbank in the western suburbs of Melbourne which conducts a weekly sensory-friendly hour at its Deer Park library.
"The sensory friendly hour provides an environment that reduces noise, lighting and improves access to members of the community who may not usually use the library due to heightened sensory needs," Brimbank mayor Jasmine Nguyen said.
"Although the library is quieter during sensory hours for people of all ages, there are special areas set up for children to experiment, such as sensory tents, crashmats, squishy toys and of course, plenty of books.
"Community members have told us the space feels very relaxed and a lot calmer during sensory hour, with at least 10 people attending the program each week."
Barnawartha mother Tenniell Evans, who has two sons with autism, welcomed Albury's initiative and noted it may have benefits for others.
"It gives more opportunity to a wide range of the community, other than those who identify with autism," she said.
"It could be toddlers, they don't need to have a recognised disability to engage with that calming space or more quiet environment."
In endorsing the disability inclusion action plan at a council meeting, councillor Ashley Edwards said the sensory trial would be "welcomed by our local families with neuro diverse children".
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen welcomed changes to the final plan noting the need for Auslan to be factored into future council communications and engagement policies.
That followed feedback that city messaging was not accessible to those reliant on Auslan.
