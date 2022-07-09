A wild dog program may help arrest an increase in wild pigs and foxes emerging in the Upper Murray during a time of bushfire recovery.
The National Wild Dog Action Plan framework would be used under the National Feral Pig Taskforce to deliver control programs on private and public land to address the rising feral pig problem.
National Wild Dog Action Plan management co-ordinator Greg Mifsud said the framework promoted evidence-based, best practice tools and methods aimed at protecting agriculture, the environment and community wellbeing.
"We don't need to reinvent the wheel," he said.
"The emerging wild pig problem was where we were 15 years ago with wild dogs without the anger and animosity.
"There is a real opportunity to use the same process we use for wild dogs with the zone control and Landcare groups already in operation benefiting from wild dog and fox management in an integrated approach.
"It gives us the framework for a similar approach to get on top of the feral pig problem."
Agriculture Victoria hosted pest animal management expos at Cudgewa and Whitfield last month in response to concerns raised by landholders about pests emerging during the bushfire recovery. About 20 landholders attended the Cudgewa event with 40 at Whitfield.
Mr Mifsud said the Victoria Wild Dog Program was one of the most successful in the country.
"The nil tenure approach we have delivered over the 10 years has resulted in a 70 per cent decline on stock attacks across the affected regions," Mr Mifsud said.
"The co-operative approach has led to the introduction of aerial baiting, ground baiting and the integration between primary producers and public land managers is the showcase in terms of what effective management looks like.
"The integration of those control tools and the community effort working with the Department of Environment, Land Water and Planning has generated that reduction in impact."
National Feral Cat and Fox co-ordinator Gillian Basnett said the NWDAP showed what could be achieved with an integrated pest management approach.
