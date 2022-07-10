HEARTFELT words of tribute and flowers are gracing the site where a young motorcyclist from Albury died on Saturday afternoon.
Braxton Hurt had been riding east along the Riverina Highway at Bungowannah when tragedy struck around 12.20pm.
Police said the 22 year-old was approaching a sweeping right-hand bend about a kilometre from the highway's intersection with Chambers Road when he left the bitumen and motorists saw him strike a tree.
"Passing motorists, including an off-duty paramedic, stopped to assist but the man died at the scene," police said in a statement released to the media on Saturday evening.
Mr Hurt had moved to the Border from the Illawarra region over the past year and had been working as a barman at the Zed Bar in Dean Street, Albury.
The devastating loss of Mr Hurt resulted in the Zed Bar not opening as usual on Saturday night.
"Staff would like to let you know that due to tragic circumstance Zed Bar will not be trading tonight," an entry posted on the establishment's Facebook site on Saturday afternoon read.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused."
The pain of Mr Hurt's death was evident at the crash scene on Sunday with 10 bunches of flowers on the trunk and at the base of a tree saluting "Braxy boy".
"The sweetest soul, forever growing in our hearts. We love your forever" was written in black marker pen on the side of a potted succulent by three friends.
There were also drawings and a black work shirt with a Zed Bar logo at the tree.
Officers from Murray River Police District will prepare a report for the coroner about the death of Mr Hurt who was a successful young swimmer when growing up in the Illawarra.
