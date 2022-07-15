The Border's Muslim community has come a long way, but still has a key message to share at an annual event.
Islamic Society of Albury-Wodonga will host its first open day at the new mosque on Wagga Road on Sunday after it was officially opened last year.
President Yakub Mohammed said the aim was to break down barriers between Muslims and everyone else.
"People see what happens on TV and think all Muslims are bad," he said.
"Lots of people are scared to talk to Muslims because of our beards and long clothes. We invite people to ask us questions so we can let them know who we are."
Mr Mohammed said between 100 and 130 people are part of the Border's congregation and many families visit during their travels between Sydney and Melbourne.
The event runs from 11am to 3pm with a sausage sizzle and coffee van available and children's activities planned if weather permits.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
