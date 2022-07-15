The Border Mail
Wodonga thief left his phone inside victim's boat

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
LEFT BEHIND: Tyson Beckett dropped his phone inside the victim's boat after stealing fishing gear.

A man who left a mobile phone at the scene of a crime was clearly not in his right mind, a court has heard.

