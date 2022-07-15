A man who left a mobile phone at the scene of a crime was clearly not in his right mind, a court has heard.
Tyson Beckett, 22, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community work after stealing thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment in two thefts.
The victim had left his fishing boat outside his Wodonga home and Beckett targeted the vessel some time in October last year.
He walked past, removed a Hummingbird GPS unit, four rod holders and two fishing nets worth $1620.
The victim later discovered the thefts.
The boat was in his backyard when Beckett returned on the night of December 4 or the following morning last year.
This time he entered through a side gate under the cover of darkness and removed seven rods and reels and a tackle box worth a total of $4280.
The victim later checked the vessel and found a phone.
Police checked the device and identified the number as belonging to Beckett's girlfriend, who said the phone was his.
Beckett was arrested at his home on December 29 and two of the stolen rods were found.
He said he didn't have a reason for the offending, other than "stupidity".
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Beckett had a serious drug and alcohol problem and had ditched some of the stolen property while walking home.
He couldn't remember stealing the tackle box or GPS.
The court heard the 22-year-old had returned to alcohol use shortly before the offending, having originally started drinking to deal with childhood trauma.
His mother died when he was 10 and he found his dad dead when he was 16.
Magistrate Lance Martin noted Beckett was considered a high risk of reoffending.
"It appears most of your offending is either (in respect to) drugs or drug-related offending," he said.
The court heard Beckett had been sober for three weeks and hadn't committed further offences since the thefts.
He must perform 100 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.
