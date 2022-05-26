A thief who twice targeted a man's boat for items to steal was caught when he left his mobile phone inside the vessel.
Tyson Beckett, the Wodonga Magistrates Court recently heard, was at "substantial" risk of going to jail for his offending last year.
Beckett had gone to the victim's boat outside his home at some point between October 1 and 31.
Once inside he took a GPS unit, nets and rod holders worth a total of $1620.
The same boat was targeted, this time while parked in the victim's rear yard, on December 4 or 5.
Beckett went into the yard, again accessed the vessel, and removed seven fishing rods and reels and a tackle box worth a total of $4280.
The victim discovered the incident and found Beckett's mobile phone in the bottom of the boat.
He was identified and arrested by police, followed by a home search.
Officers managed to recover two of the stolen rods and Beckett made admissions.
He said he didn't have a reason for the offending, except that it was "stupidity".
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he was at risk of going to jail and was lucky not to face other charges.
The matter was adjourned until July 12.
"Put your best foot forward," Mr Dunn said.
"You're in a lot of trouble."
