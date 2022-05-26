The Border Mail
Man entered boat and stole items but left his phone on board for cops

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:30pm
DROPPED: Tyson Beckett left his mobile phone inside the victim's boat after stealing goods.

A thief who twice targeted a man's boat for items to steal was caught when he left his mobile phone inside the vessel.

