The Department of Education says it is working with the NSW Police, after a Deniliquin primary school was damaged and caught fire on Friday night.
At about 2am on Saturday, fire fighters rushed to Edward Public School, but one classroom was destroyed by fire and a several other rooms were damaged. The school term resumed today, with students using alternative classrooms for their classes.
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said the school was working with NSW Police.
"School operations will not be impacted, and we look forward to welcoming students back for Term 3," the spokesperson said.
"As this is a police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
