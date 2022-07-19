The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Department of Educations working with NSW Police after Deniliquin school fire

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews extinguished the blaze, but there was significant damage.

The Department of Education says it is working with the NSW Police, after a Deniliquin primary school was damaged and caught fire on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.