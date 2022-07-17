Community members have expressed their disappointment after a Deniliquin primary school was vandalised and caught fire just days before NSW students and teachers were to return to the classroom for the start of term 3.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, fire fighters rushed to Deniliquin's Edward Public School to put out the blaze.
Advertisement
The school, which is located on Butler Street, alerted the school community by posting about the incident on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.
"We regret to inform the Edward PS community that our school was the target of malicious damage and arson early on Saturday morning," the post said.
"We are looking forward to seeing our students. School will return on Tuesday, 19/7/22 as normal."
Mathoura's Angela Price commented the news was "sad and disappointing to hear".
"Hope they are caught, so sad for these kids to go back to school and see," she said.
Fellow resident Rachel Finn echoed the sentiment, commenting: "so disappointing that this has happened to our school, hope they are able to find the culprits".
Fire and Rescue NSW commander Stewart Alexander said crews responded to the building ablaze at about 2am.
"What they discovered was that there was a class room a light and an adjoining store room that was built into it, as well, that was on fire," he said.
"They quickly knocked down that fire and unfortunately the building and the contents have suffered some heat, smoke and water damage, but otherwise are structurally OK."
Commander Alexander estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
"The building will have to have everything pulled out of it, obviously the walls will need to be repainted and so on," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Most of those classrooms these days or modern classrooms have a lot of technology and audio visual equipment and that sort of stuff in them, so I'll assume that that was equipped with that sort of stuff.
"It's a big disruption on the school year and obviously on the students."
Advertisement
A NSW Police spokesman said a security patrol had reported the break and enter and it was being investigated with a number of exhibits seized for processing.
"Several classrooms were broken into and allegedly ransacked," he said.
"Persons unknown at this stage have entered the school grounds, damaged several rooms and potentially set fire to one of the rooms."
The spokesman said the ages and number of offenders was yet to be determined.
"School can continue regardless of the damage, which these muppets have done," he said.
Police are calling for any witness or people with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Advertisement
The school is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this October.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.