Deniliquin's Edward Public school damaged in break in, arson attack

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 6:00pm
BLAZE PUT OUT: Fire and Rescue NSW commander Stewart Alexander says crews responded to the burning classroom at about 2am on Saturday morning.

Community members have expressed their disappointment after a Deniliquin primary school was vandalised and caught fire just days before NSW students and teachers were to return to the classroom for the start of term 3.

Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Local News

