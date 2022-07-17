BORDER real estate agent Sharon Jacka is being lauded as a "powerhouse" who did not know the meaning of the word "lazy", after dying unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon.
The 64 year-old helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to fight cancer, having been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2010 and losing her son Karl, 35, to the disease in 2017.
In 2020, Mrs Jacka was found to have oesophageal cancer before it struck other areas.
Her daughter Andrea Lever said on Sunday: "We were told on Thursday night by the cancer specialist she had six to eight weeks to live, but she passed away 48 hours later."
Mrs Jacka was one of the Border's top real estate agents, owning Ray White Albury for 13 years before selling it to Mrs Lever who had worked alongside her.
"She had so many repeat clients and referral business and I think it was just because she loved people," Mrs Lever said. "Her customers ended up being her friends."
Ray White Victoria-Tasmania chief executive Stephen Dullens said Mrs Jacka was one of only 10 across 2000 in his domain to have received a life membership.
"She was a really impressive lady and the big thing was how dedicated she was to her team and it wasn't just how many sales you could make but it was about 'how I can help my team and ultimately my customers'," Mr Dullens said.
Fellow agent Georgette Nehme joined Ray White three months after Mrs Jacka in 2003.
She said they were known as the V8s in recognition of their drive which saw them work through to 6.30pm or 7pm regularly.
"She had a good work ethic, she didn't know what the word 'lazy' meant," Ms Nehme said.
"There's not a lot of people who did what she did, she bought the agency and she built a huge agency, she built an empire."
At one point, Mrs Jacka also owned Ray White outlets at Corowa and Howlong as well as the Urana Road, Lavington, office.
After Karl, a well-known footballer, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016, Mrs Jacka devoted herself to cancer fundraising and steered Team Jacka in the Border Relay for Life.
"She was so incredibly generous in terms of our team at Ray White," Mrs Lever said.
Team Jacka raised $65,000 and Mrs Jacka was named the 2016 hero of Relay for Life.
Former Border Relay for Life chairman Carl Friedlieb said on Sunday Mrs Jacka had been a "powerhouse" in her support of the event and the Albury-Wodonga cancer centre via the Sunshine Walk and other activities.
Ray White Albury raised $35,000 in the 2019 walk, the inaugural event.
"Selfless is the best word for Sharon, it was always never about her, it was always about others," Mr Friedlieb said.
Mrs Jacka and her husband David, who she wed in 1976, moved to Albury from Balranald in 1994 with their children Karl and Andrea.
She had run a caravan park before shifting and then worked at Albury's Townhouse Motel and an air-conditioning business before starting at Ray White.
Mrs Jacka is survived by her husband, four siblings and three grandchildren.
