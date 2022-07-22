The Border Mail
National Mental Health Commission CEO says Border wants services to meet needs

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:00am
Passionate people: Mental health commission chief says Border cares

The Border community is "passionate" about ensuring local mental health services meet the needs of residents, the chief of the National Mental Health Commission has said after a public forum at Albury.

