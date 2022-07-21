A Riverina vet has encouraged farmers across the district to ensure they have "stringent" biosecurity measures in place in case foot and mouth disease is identified in Australia.
While instances of the disease have not been identified in Australian livestock at this stage, Riverina Local Land Services district vet Dione Howard said farmers should be vigilant.
"For livestock owners in particular, they need to have stringent biosecurity measures in place on their property," she said.
"Being aware of what is coming and going from their property and if they don't already have one, they should be getting a farm biosecurity plan in place."
Ms Howard said FMD affected split hoof animals like cows, sheep, goats, camels and pigs, making them very sick.
"The fact that it can affect multiple species and it is highly contagious means we need to be vigilant about if we see any signs of the disease," she said.
"All travellers have been advised to avoid interacting with livestock and avoid going to farms in Indonesia.
"And if they have had contact with livestock or visited farms, to avoid contact with livestock or visiting farms when they get back to Australia for seven days after they return home."
Foot and mouth disease wont make humans sick, but people can spread the germs on their clothing and shoes.
FMD in Australia could grind Australia's export industry to a costly halt.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
