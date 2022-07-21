A massive clean-up is under way on the Hume Highway after a truck loaded with paint crashed, spilling its load over 100 metres.
The major thoroughfare had been closed since the B-double rolled at Yass on Wednesday night, wreaking havoc on traffic through most of Thursday.
The driver of the truck, which was full of 20-litre drums of water-based paint and paint thinners, escaped the wreck with just a broken arm.
"Firefighters put in place physical measures to prevent further spread of the liquid, before HAZMAT crews arrived on-scene and contained the mishap," Fire and Rescue NSW said.
FRNSW and the Environment Protection Agency are collaborating "to fully resolve the situation".
One northbound lane of the Hume reopened at Yass around 12.30pm, with one southbound lane also open.
Diversions along Yass Valley Way were also lifted but travellers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the heavy traffic.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
