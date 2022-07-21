The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Huge clean-up after truck loaded with paint crashes, closes Hume Highway near Yass

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Containment measures are established after a truck carrying paint crashed near Yass. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

A massive clean-up is under way on the Hume Highway after a truck loaded with paint crashed, spilling its load over 100 metres.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.