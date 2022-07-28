A number of colourful characters made their way on stage today for the Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod's speech and drama section at the Entertainment Centre.
Coordinator Jan Skinner said it was important the children had the opportunity and show what they'd been working on after two years without the eisteddfod.
She said numbers would take a little while to rebuild after COVID.
"But we've still got interested people and ones that are performing and that's the most important thing," she said.
Year 6 student Shanaaya Chowdry portrayed the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz for the character in costume performance category.
"It's the part where Dorothy meets the Scarecrow," she said.
Shanaaya said the performance was her favourite out of all of her pieces of work.
"I'm pretty excited, but a bit nervous," she said.
The speech and drama performances will continue tomorrow.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
