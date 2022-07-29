Meet Barry Day and Bob King.
Mr Day, 66, from Thurgoona in Albury in NSW and Mr King, 76, from Wodonga in Victoria - both towns on the NSW-Victorian border - have 90 years of caravanning adventures between them.
For the two men, a lot of it boils down to common sense, whether it is travelling on the road or buying the caravan.
They both agree that "one of the killers" is overloading the caravan.
"People don't realise that is crucial for travelling," Mr Day said.
"You don't have to do a big shop and fill a big fridge."
"The problem is a lot of people plead ignorance," Mr King said.
"When I was selling vans, I used to spend half my week telling people why they can't tow that caravan with that car."
"Out here in Albury and Barnawartha, there's weight bridges where you can take your car and van and weigh it before you go. There's no excuse," Mr King said.
Caravanning according to Barry and Bob:
* Leave room between vehicles when you're on the road
* Install a greywater tank
* Make sure your blinker lights are on before you go
* Do you homework for bringing pets on to camping sites
* Be courteous to other campers
* Check your tyre pressure (most people have no idea what pressure to put in the tyres)
* Service your caravan once a year (especially if it's not used often)
* Travel too fast
* Keep tyres for too long
* Brake too hard
* Leave your generator on at night
* Plead ignorance when buying vans
* Book a camp site at the last minute
* Ditch your campsite to buy what you need in town
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
