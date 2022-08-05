FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, August 6, 10am to 1pm
Learn how to repair broken items to save them from landfill. Sessions will be furniture-woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing-textiles, battery operated devices and device help (phone, computer, tablet) and costume jewellery. It is unable to repair electrical appliances. The cafe is a free service but a donation is appreciated. Limit of three items each. Complimentary cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
SING UP
Songbird Sundays with Tracy Ross and the Hipnotics, Church St Hotel, Wodonga, Sunday, August 7, 3pm to 6pm
Come along to sing pub choir-style on Sundays in August! Meet fun people, drink Sam Miranda wine, share nibbles and raise money for a good cause in Country Hope. Led by Tracy Ross and the Hipnotics. Entry price of $35 includes mini wine flight, nibbles and entertainment. Songbird Sundays are also running on August 14, 21 and 28 at the same time and place.
MEET UP
Craig Couzens - Artist Talk, GIGS Art Gallery and Studios, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, August 6, 11am to noon
Craig Couzens is showing his first exhibition of his thought-provoking prints at GIGS Art Gallery and Studios in Wodonga. Meet the artist on Saturday to find out more about the works. Stock up at the farmers' markets, grab a coffee and come into the warm gallery for a chat. Free entry, light morning tea provided. The GIGS gallery is open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.
LISTEN UP
This all-singing, all-dancing show tributes the greats of Motown. Hear the harmonies of The Temptations and the Four Tops, experience the dance moves of The Jackson 5 and The Supremes and feel the soul of Stevie Wonder.
SHOW UP
Jack Harlon and The Dead Crows with Steakfaced, Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday, August 6, 8.30pm
Jack Harlon and The Dead Crows are a fuzz/psych/doom/blues project focusing on the exploits of an outlaw in the west. Supporting them at Beechworth will be Steakfaced. Tickets $10 at the door or via Humanitix.
LOOK UP
Part-concert film and part-road movie, Boy From The Bush celebrates the life and music of homegrown country legend Lee Kernaghan. It combines stunning landscapes, remarkable people and amazing stories.
