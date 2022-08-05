Maddi Lloyd's name will forever be etched into Ovens and Murray League history after becoming the 2021 Toni Wilson Medallist.
This weekend, the talented Lavington midcourter is set to have another day to remember as she steps on court for her 150th O and M netball game.
While the 29-year-old interleague representative has reached the pinnacle of individual success, she admitted celebrating shared achievements with teammates is often more rewarding.
"As a youngster, we won a C-grade premiership with North in 2010, and that was pretty amazing," she said.
"Bet even just reaching an A-grade position is pretty special, and being able to see some of those younger girls take those opportunities is something that's always been a pretty big highlight for me."
Lloyd began her career with the Hoppers as a 15-year-old.
After relocating to the Gold Coast for university in 2011, Lloyd went on to play in the Mt Franklin Challenge Cup and for the South Coast Jags.
"I had a few years off when uni got a little bit too much, and when I came back home I wasn't really interested in playing netball," Lloyd said.
"I played a season at Murray Magpies with my sister-in-law, Tayla Vogel, and was liking it a bit more and wanted to challenge myself again, so I thought I'd head to Lavi."
While Lloyd has experienced the highs associated with netball, she's also felt the lows with the Panthers after joining them in 2017.
"We went through undefeated and lost to Yarra by one goal that season," she said.
"It was heartbreaking.
"The next few years after that we made finals, but we just couldn't get to the grand final.
"They're very hard to get to and even harder to win."
Lavington is well on its way to finals this season as they sit in third position, equal on wins with second placed Yarrawonga.
"We're lucky with who we have in our team, and having Linda (Robinson) who leads us from the front as well," Lloyd said.
"One thing that separates us is that we know seasons are so long and that we're going to come across difficulties and challenges, but the more we can talk it out as a team and move forward, I think that's what makes us a pretty strong team at the end of the day."
Ironically, Lloyd will step on court against the Hoppers for her milestone game on Saturday.
"I'm really lucky to have the support that I've had throughout all of my years in the O and M," she said.
"It's amazing to be where we are at the moment and to maybe have an opportunity to produce something pretty amazing. But we know that it doesn't stop now and we still have a fair few challenges ahead of us. We'll just keep developing and working."
