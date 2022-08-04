Cox Plate contender Alligator Blood has been sensationally banned from racing over the Melbourne spring carnival.
Racing Victoria stewards informed part-owner Allan Endresz of their bombshell decision on Thursday.
Alligator Blood is now banned from racing in both NSW and Victoria because of Endresz's undischarged bankruptcy status.
"In relation to horses where you hold a majority interest: Stewards will not allow any horse in which you hold a majority share to race in Victoria until: (a) you annul your bankruptcy; and (b) resolve the ownership ascertainment issue to the Stewards' reasonable satisfaction," a letter from RV deputy chief steward Rob Montgomery to Endresz reads.
"For the avoidance of doubt, the prohibition outlined in this section 2 includes the following horses: Alligator Blood and American Pioneer."
Endresz said he will consult with his legal team before plotting his next move.
"I think they (Racing Victoria) are poking the bear too much," Endresz said.
"The bear was quite happy in his cage there for a while.
"There's two ways we can fight this - the easy way or the hard way.
"My bankruptcy is no secret and Racing Victoria have been aware of it since August 2020.
"So we could seek an injunction or appeal the decision.
"I could also put an application in that converts 60 percent of the ownership over to the other owners or transfer my share to my son Matthew.
"All of a sudden they (integrity officials) are now saying they might need to do due diligence on the finances of the other owners, which is opening another can of worms."
Alligator Blood recently returned to track work after his sensational win in the Stradbroke Handicap in June.
The Cox Plate was on the radar as the dual Group One winner's main spring target.
"They (Racing Victoria) allowed Alligator Blood's Cox Plate nomination and now this," Endresz said.
"They accepted the nomination for the Cox Plate on Tuesday which I thought was a waiver for the spring.
"By allowing the nomination to go through, they have ripped-off punters who have backed the horse in futures markets.
"So that is deceiving the punter considering how long Racing Victoria has had to review this situation.
"We have had other horses running in Victoria recently, American Pioneer ran on Wednesday."
