The Border Mail

Bandits preparing to face Sutherland and Illawarra in last road trip

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIGHT DIRECTION: Brodie Theodore in action for the Bandits at home last round against Canberra. The border-based club will now hit the road to face Sutherland Sharks and Illawarra Hawks for the final road trip of the regular season.

As the final double header road trip of the season looms, the Bandits are hoping to iron out any creases before heading into finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.