Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond believes more wins is the only obstacle to Isaac Muller breaking a ruck drought in the Morris Medal in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In the past 25 years only one ruck has won the league's best and fairest - Wodonga's Matt Seiter sharing the award with Yarrawonga's Tyler Bonat in 2016.
"If we had won more games (Raiders have one) he would be a monty for the league medal," Almond enthused.
Since midway through last year's COVID season, Muller's from has skyrocketed.
He's ranked in the league's top 10 in five categories, including hitouts, where he's amassed an incredible 627 after 15 rounds. Lavington's Tim Hanna is next with 385.
Muller also leads clearances (130 with Albury's Anthony Miles next best on 90), while he's also top three for contested possessions (162) and score involvements (85).
He kicked three goals in last week's 44-point loss to Albury, including a superb running goal from 45m with 11 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the margin to 14 points.
"I said it at three-quarter time and after the game, I've run out of words to describe how proud I am of him," Almond praised.
"The way he's continuing to work and work, he could have easily become selfish in a year where we're struggling from a win-loss point of view, but he's outstanding, he's hitting the scoreboard more in the last couple of weeks and his work around the ground for a ruckman is outstanding."
Miles, Joe Richards, Callum Moore, Sam Murray and Leigh Masters are among the leading Morris Medal contenders.
