Brayden McMenamin is the latest youngster to emerge from Albury's blossoming nursery in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The small defender was outstanding against Wodonga Raiders last weekend but, more importantly, also made a notable impact against ladder leaders Wangaratta the previous round.
"There's a really good atmosphere at Albury Tigers, I love it," he suggested.
At 173cms and 70kgs, McMenamin was one of two lightweight Tigers to debut in the season's first game against Wangaratta, joining Zach Sears.
Isaac McGrath played only his third game as the Tigers now field their greatest number of youngsters since re-emerging as a force in 2009.
In fact, the Tigers' team against Raiders would certainly be their youngest in that time, with 11 players 21 and under.
One of Albury's best players - Lucas Conlan - is still only 21, but plays with maturity, given the defender has battled the league's best forwards, including Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams and Wangaratta's Callum Moore.
There were six teenagers, including Fletcher Hart, Max Byrne and Will Bowden.
McMenamin played a variety of positions against Raiders, kicking two goals in the first half, including a running effort in the second quarter.
"He's got a lot of time, he's good overhead and he uses the ball really well," co-coach Luke Daly explained of the recently turned 20-year-old.
"He's come off a pretty bad knee injury in the COVID year, he did his medial, so it's taken a little bit to get back into it and he's been playing different positions too. He's been back, forward, through the wing, he's a good player and he'll only go from strength to strength."
McMenamin picked up 18 disposals against the Pies, including four inside 50s.
One of the most impressive aspects of his performance was his ability to kick with both feet.
"I've practiced it a bit, I never used to be able to kick on my left, the right's still a bit better," he offered.
That ability to kick off his left helped McMenamin clear the ball from defence, where he mainly played half-back.
"He backs himself, that's all we want from those young blokes, if they make mistakes, they learn from it and go again," Daly added.
The Tigers have the second part of the split round off this weekend, but then face a tough final three weeks of the regular season.
Albury starts with the constantly improving Lavington in round 16.
Four months ago, the Tigers would have been odds-on favourites, but under former GWS assistant coach Adam Schneider, the Panthers have shocked everyone outside the club in splitting their 14 games.
The home team will still be favourites.
