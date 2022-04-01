sport, australian-rules-football,

Two lightweight Albury teenagers will face the league's ultimate baptism of fire in Saturday's season opening round in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Small forward Zach Sears and small defender Brayden McMenamin will tackle premiership favourites Wangaratta on its home ground. The pair will be joined by third-gamer and another small in Isaac McGrath, the son of enormously popular Tigers' stalwart and former senior coach Tom McGrath. "Obviously it will be one of the harder games of the year," 18-year-old McGrath suggested. Albury has worked feverishly in recent years to blood its youngsters with the trio playing under 18s last season. "It's pretty cool actually, growing up playing all our junior footy together," Sears offered. "It's a surreal feeling (to debut) to be honest, it's been my dream for a while and I didn't expect to reach it so soon." McMenamin was hoping to debut last year, but a knee injury wiped out eight games of the shortened COVID season. "It's really special, I love the club, I've grown up there, it's awesome," he said excitedly. The Tigers have shown tremendous faith in the trio's ability to handle the star-studded and strongly built Pies, with McMenamin (174cms, 69kgs), Sears (176, 65) and McGrath (178, 72), giving away size and experience. "They (co-coaches Luke Daly and Anthony Miles) just want me to play my role, but if I do get an opportunity, go for it, don't sit back and think that because it's senior footy, I have to sit back," Sears explained. Sears is the excitement machine, who's capable of flying high for a mark and kicking the unbelievable goal. McGrath is extremely fit and fast, utilising that pace on the wing, while McMenamin is also quick, running out of defence. Given Albury's undefeated 2021, it's difficult to believe the Pies are favourites. IN OTHER NEWS: The match starts from 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/9a2a58c6-3ef2-41e0-8f99-2b981669bde0.jpg/r351_381_5440_3256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg