Two Border students have been named in All-Australian teams.
Trinity Anglican College's Ryder Corrigan and Xavier High School's Rose Bell were named in the boys and girls' teams respectively after the National Under 15 AFL Championships were held at Lavington Sportsground last week.
NSW finished fifth in the two competitions with the one win in the boys and two in the girls.
Chiltern product Matthew Lappin's daughter Sunny was also named, with her team Queensland winning its inaugural girls competition, while South Australia claimed the boys.
Meanwhile, governing body School Sport Australia has just confirmed Lavington will hold the Under 12 competitions next year.
The girls' format is making its debut in Adelaide this week, while the boys are in their 57th year.
The Lavington tournament will again be played around late July.
